NJ jerk throwing cigarettes out car window needs to be charged (Opinion)

Behold the rare North American species, the New Jersey jerk. You’ll know it from the stench of stale tobacco smoke all over its clothing and the telltale bronchial deep cough.

But its smoking habit is not what gives the jerk its classification altogether. There are many higher order thinking of a similar species that smoke and are not at all New Jersey jerks. No, what formalizes the designation is this species habit of tossing burning cigarette butts out their open car windows.

Now it’s always annoying to see. It’s arrogant. It causes major litter along our roadways. And it’s hysterical that they have no problem permanently smelling up their cars but apparently don’t want the smell of a snuffed out butt near them.

We see this jerk everywhere. One characteristic of the jerk is the jerk doesn’t realize it’s a jerk. They don’t give it a second thought. They treat the world as their ashtray and think nothing of others.

But when we have what New Jersey was under this weekend, a red flag warning, their behavior is beyond smug and repulsive.

It’s downright dangerous.

Smoking a cigarette henrischmit loading...

A red flag warning is when we have a combination of dry conditions mixed with high winds. Something a fire loves. Read more about red flag warnings here from NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

I saw one member of this lowbrow species on Sunday chucking a glowing cigarette butt out their window right onto the dry grass of a highway median. Bright fellow. Are you trying to cause a fire? Or just don’t give a damn if you do?

Either way I say it’s time we forget the littering laws or the extreme $1,000 fine that could be given. Here’s the law:

39:4-64. a. No person shall throw or drop any bundle, object, article or debris of any nature from a vehicle whether in motion or not when such vehicle is on a highway. The words 'object, article or debris of any nature' as used in this section shall be deemed to include a cigarette, cigar, match, or ashes or any substance or thing in and of itself likely to cause or fuel a fire, but such inclusion shall not be deemed to in any way limit the generality of the words 'object, article or debris of any nature.' Any person who violates this section shall be subject to a fine of not less than $200 or more than $1,000 for each offense.

How about we pass a law that states during a red flag warning a driver tossing a cigarette butt out a car window can be charged with attempted arson? The risk of a little jail time for the selfish slobs might be an eye-opener. (Frankly, I’d support this criminal charge even without it happening during a red flag warning.)

If you’re reading this and suspecting you might just be the rare New Jersey jerk, do us all a favor and buy a freaking ashtray.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

