A year later: More than 20 NJ arrests in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

One year after the attack on the U.S. Capitol more than 700 people have been arrested in connection with the violent breach, including over 20 arrests connected to New Jersey.

Roughly $1.5 million worth of damage was caused to the U.S. Capitol building during the attack that disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress, according to a May 2021 estimate by the Architect of the Capitol.

More than 225 defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, including over 75 individuals who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

People storm the Capitol in Washington on January 6 (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Scott Fairlamb, of Sussex County, in November was the first person sentenced for assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The former MMA fighter turned gym owner received 41 months in federal prison. Prosecutors said he incited and emboldened other rioters around him with his violent actions.

A Pennsylvania resident formerly of New Jersey was among two arrests back in March made in connection with the deadly assault on U.S. Capitol Officer, Brian Sicknick, a South River native.

Federal agents arrested 32-year-old Julian Elie Khater, of State College, as he got off a plane at Newark Airport. George Pierre Tanios, 39, was arrested in West Virginia, though both men grew up in New Jersey, according to a federal affidavit.

Ezekiel Stecher part of a crowd pushing towards Capitol doors during the Capitol riot (FBI)

About 140 police officers were assaulted Jan. 6, including about 80 U.S. Capitol Police and about 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Of those arrested so far, 640 people have been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds — over 75 of them also accused of entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon.

Among the most recent New Jersey arrests was Marcos Panayiotou, a Marine reservist in Wrightstown, and Michael Oliveras, of Lindenwold.

Michael Gianos was arrested in the Marlton section of Evesham on Dec. 1. He and Philadelphia resident Rachel Myers both were traced in connection with another New Jersey insurrection suspect, Lawrence Stackhouse, of Blackwood, through cell phone records and video surveillance images from Jan. 6.

A U.S. Capitol Police Officer holds a program during a ceremony memorializing U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, of South River, as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at the center of the Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

The FBI continues to seek the public’s help in identifying more than 350 individuals believed to have committed violent acts on the Capitol grounds, including over 250 who assaulted police officers.

Federal agents have shared 16 videos of suspects wanted for violent assaults on federal officers and one video of two suspects wanted for assaulting members of the media on Jan. 6, 2021 — and is seeking the public’s help to identify them.

The following people have been arrested in New Jersey, stemming from participation in the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

