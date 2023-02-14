NJ isn’t the most romantic state but we’re so close

It'll rip the bones from your back,

It's a death trap,

It's a suicide rap

What's not romantic about New Jersey?!?

Turns out very little. According to a study (by bookies.com of all places, how Jersey does that sound?), New Jersey isn't the most romantic state in the nation. That honor belongs to West Virginia. Wait, I thought Virginia was for lovers, not West Virginia. At least that’s what the tourism slogan will tell you.

They analyzed Google data to see which states were searching the most for Valentine's Day special gifts, special places, romantic ideas, etc., versus those who couldn't be bothered.

Turns out New Jersey is right behind West Virginia. We're the second most romantic state (according to this anyway). And that's a big step up from last year's ranking when we were number 6.

Of course, you might look at it a different way, that the most romantic people don't need Google to give them romantic ideas. But I digress.

So which state was the least romantic? While the rest of America would probably guess it would have been us, turns out it's Oregon.

What makes New Jersey so romantic? Well, we are the most densely populated place in the country. Maybe we're just bumping into each other and accidentally making love? Or is it that aphrodisiac scent of exit 13A with the chemical plants, factories and jet fuel? Maybe we're just so well rested after not pumping our own gas we're using all that energy in the bedroom?

Who knows? But I'll take a table for two please, not near the kitchen, and not near the landfill, thank you.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

A look inside Laurita Winery

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America