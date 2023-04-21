NJ is one of the top 10 states in the U.S. for this nasty insect

It’s the time of year when you start seeing unwanted guests in your home. And I’m not talking about relatives from the city. I’m talking about insects.

When the weather starts to warm up it always seems like each year has a different “star” insect. One year it’s gnats. One year It’s fruit flies and the next year it’s ants of different types.

But there’s one you can always count on here in New Jersey and that’s the tick

excelpestservices did an interesting study to determine which states have the biggest problem with insects, (and which insects in particular.)

The data considered a variety of factors including the number of Google searches for each pest, landfill numbers, temperature, etc.

Here in New Jersey, it’s deer that are the most common way for ticks to get around.

But the study points out that ticks hosted by dogs are pretty common around the U.S., which is one of the reasons that Kentucky made the list at number one for tick problems.

Apparently, pet ownership in Kentucky is very high. Also, the average temperature there is conducive to tick breeding.

West Virginia was number two in the country for great places for ticks to live and number three is Wyoming. Again, pet ownership is high there and according to the article, ticks love dogs. Also, West Virginia has a relatively low number of pest control service companies.

The good news is that we are not at the top of the list. I would’ve thought we were closer to number two or number three. Still, at number nine in the entire country, we still have to be vigilant about ticks.

As you know, they can cause nasty diseases, and they can be found a pretty much anywhere.

