It costs a lot to live in New Jersey. I’m not telling you anything you don’t already know.

The average property tax in 2025 is $10,095.

That puts us at the most expensive in the nation. In June of this year, according to Forbes, the median home price in New Jersey was $575,000.

We are the No. 1 state for adults aged 18-35 still living at home with parents, not because they’re losers, but because it’s that ungodly expensive to live here.

Turns out it’s also really expensive to die here.

A study from Sands of Time, specialists in handcrafted memorial artwork, analyzed all 50 states to determine the most expensive and least expensive states for funeral costs.

They factored in everything from casket cost to viewing, transferring a body to the funeral home, embalming, etc. Turns out New Jersey is the fifth most expensive state in which to die. Our average cost is $9,443.

That’s only $255 away from first-place Minnesota, the country's most expensive.

Oregon is the least expensive state to send off a loved one. Their average cost is $7,542.

The funeral industry certainly seems like quite a racket.

In New Jersey, a median-priced casket is $3,500.

Really?

More than a third of the total cost is for some ornate box that you’ll just bury in the ground? How absolutely senseless. You can get around the higher costs by opting for cremation. Eco burials are another way to save money.