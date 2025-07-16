Can we stop reinventing the wheel when it comes to food? Whatever happened to the art of leaving well enough alone?

A chicken sandwich can be amazing. You have some great protein in there on the leaner side. Some tomatoes, some lettuce, the right sauce, a good bun — we could be talking perfection.

Or you want to be bad. Be a bit decadent. Calories be damned, you might treat yourself to a huge heap of ice cream.

It should be an either/or. But one New Jersey chicken joint sees it as an advantage. As in a chicken sandwich AND ice cream.

Chatham restaurant serves chicken sandwich with chipotle ice cream

The Nugget Spot in Chatham is offering a chicken sandwich topped with a heaping pile of chipotle-flavored ice cream. As if chipotle-flavored ice cream wasn’t already trying too hard.

Who asked for this? Who among us said, “You know I would like dessert but I just don’t have time. Can you just throw it right inside the bun and I'll eat both now?”

The Nugget Spot brings NYC cult favorite to New Jersey

What’s crazier than what The Nugget Spot is doing? That they’ve done it before.

They used to be located in New York City and in their Big Apple days they did an ice cream chicken sandwich with Mike’s Hot Honey blended into Mikey Likes It ice cream. Another version featured a peanut butter and bacon ice cream.

“This is our first summer (in Chatham) so we brought back the sandwich because it’s become pretty popular. A lot of people who know us, know us for that,” general manager Justin Kroon told nj.com. “We wanted to switch it up this time, so we landed on the spicier side where you get the chipotle ice cream.”

Weird food mashup or genius summer treat?

Must everything be a mashup? When did chefs and cooks become mad scientists in white lab coats? To quote “Jurassic Park” they were so busy with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.

Hey, their customers must like it. Clearly this Frankenstein’s monster of a sandwich has its fans. I’m sorry I just can't get having meat and ice cream in the same bite. Honestly I may have just thrown up in my mouth a little bit.

If you're interested, The Nugget Spot is at 641 Shunpike Road, Chatham.

