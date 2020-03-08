NJ HS volleyball coach & teacher accused of raping teen girls

A high school teacher and volleyball coach, who appears to currently be employed in Union County, was arrested and charged by Morris County Prosecutor Frederic Knapp with aggravated sexual assault against two female students over a four-year span.

Knapp said Carlos A. Franco-Leon, 42, of Rockaway committed sexual acts with the teens, while he was both a teacher and coach at Morris Catholic High School in Denville between 2015 and 2019.

Franco-Leon's employment with the school ended in 2018, according to Knapp.

NJ.com first reported Franco-Leon currently is a teacher at Roselle Catholic High School in Roselle.

As of Sunday early afternoon, the school's website faculty directory had a Carlos Franco listed as both a STEM instructor and varsity girls' volleyball coach.

A Carlos Franco Linkedin account page also lists work experience at both private high schools, as well as Immaculate Conception High School, another catholic high school in Montclair.

Franco-Leon was charged with 6 counts of first degree aggravated sexual assault, 2 counts of second degree sexual assault and 2 counts of second degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to prosecutors.

He was being held at Morris County jail, pending a court appearance.

Messages for Morris Catholic, Roselle Catholic, the Paterson Diocese and the Newark Archdiocese were not immediately returned Sunday afternoon.

