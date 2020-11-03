NJ House and Senate races: Live election 2020 results

If there are surprises in tonight's House and Senate New Jersey races ... well, it'll be a surprise.

See here throughout Election Day and Night for updates, as well as unofficial results as they come in. Results will not include provisional ballots cast on Election Day, and may not include all mail-in or machine votes.

The race to watch is that of former Democrat turned Republican Jeff Van Drew vs. still-Democrat Amy Kennedy in the 2nd Congressional District. Van Drew turned the district blue with his victory two years ago. Kennedy hopes to do so again, after Van Drew switched sides last year.

Rowan University political scientist Ben Dworkin says the three most competitive races in New Jersey this year are the 2nd, 3rd and 7th Districts, though in none are the challengers favored.

Rarely is a U.S. Senate election as quiet as this year’s matchup in New Jersey, in which U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is widely expected to win a second full term and deliver the Democrats a 17th consecutive win in a Garden State senate race.

“Cory Booker is going to cruise to re-election. I don’t think anybody seriously expects that not to be the case,” Dworkin tells New Jersey 101.5.