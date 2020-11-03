Van Drew vs. Kennedy: Live election 2020 results for NJ 2nd District

Democrat Amy Kennedy is looking to unseat Democrat-flipped-to-Republican Jeff Van Drew in the closely watched 2nd District Congressional Race.

Van Drew, switching parties last December, declared his "undying support" for Republican President Donald Trump, but has since said "the words didn't explain as well what I exactly felt."

Also competing are Libertarian Jesse Ehrnstrom and Justice Mercy Humility candidate Jenna Harvey.

See here throughout Election Day and Night for updates, as well as unofficial results as they come in. Results will not include provisional ballots cast on Election Day, and may not include all mail-in or machine votes.

UPDATE, 3 p.m.: Ben Dworkin, the director of the Institute for Public Policy and Citizenship at Rowan University, said there's a great deal of interest in the race, as Van Drew voted against Trump's impeachment and switched parties amid a storm of anger and protest from his former party.

The two candidates have raised and spent a combined $10 million on the race.

Dan Bowen, the chair of the political science department at the College of New Jersey, said the No. 1 issue in the race is Trump — and whether people support him.

Kennedy did not campaign yesterday or today in person because she’s self-quarantining after interacting with someone last weekend who has since tested positive for COVID-19 although she’s tested negative and has no symptoms.