Police seek woman, car after NJ bias incident aimed at Black candidate

Police have asked the public for help in tracking down a woman and her vehicle after a bias incident targeting Black congressional candidate Tim Alexander.

Alexander is a former detective captain with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and current civil rights attorney who ran against Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew in the 2nd District.

Middle Township police on Tuesday evening were called to the Rio Grande section of town about stuffed animals hanging in rope nooses above a political sign for Alexander.

Police seek woman after bias incident targeting Tim Alexander (Cape May County Prosecutor's Office) Police seek woman after bias incident targeting Tim Alexander (Cape May County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Investigators found video footage of a white female with blonde hair getting out of a late model, dark-colored sedan and hanging the nooses before driving away, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland.

The late model, four-passenger sedan with chrome trim and tinted windows appears to be a Buick — it was seen parked in the area where the incident happened.

Police seek woman after bias incident targeting Tim Alexander (Cape May County Prosecutor's Office) 2 Police seek woman after bias incident targeting Tim Alexander (Cape May County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Anyone who might recognize the woman or the vehicle has been encouraged to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or the Middle Township Police Department at 609-465-8700.

Police search for woman, dark-colored sedan in Rio Grande Middle Township (Cape May County Prosecutor's Office) Police search for woman, dark-colored sedan in Rio Grande Middle Township (Cape May County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Anonymous information also can be shared through the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Anonymous TIP System online cmcpo.tips or to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, 609-889-3597.

With roughly 90% of votes in Wednesday, Van Drew had easily clinched re-election with 61% to Alexander’s 38% — the remaining votes were split between two independent candidates.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

