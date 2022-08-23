NJ Congressman vows to investigate Dr. Fauci as he announces he’s leaving (Opinion)

It's been near sacrilege to criticize Dr. Anthony Fauci during the pandemic. For reasons that have more to do with desperate fear, partisanship, and compliance out of cowardice, people worshipped the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

The 81-year-old bureaucrat has held the position since 1984. Some people questioned his advice and counsel to the leaders who made drastic and destructive decisions based on his advice. When he announced he will resign at the end of the year from government service, some were grief stricken.

Others, like New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew vowed to get him in front of Congress to answer some questions, primarily about the origin of COVID-19 and any role he may have had in it.

Van Drew said in a statement Monday afternoon,

"Dr. Fauci and the Biden administration must be investigated. There has yet to be an investigation conducted regarding the origins of the coronavirus, despite countless testimony that this virus was manufactured in a Chinese lab. We must get to the bottom of what role China played in the world-wide outbreak of COVID-19, how much Dr. Fauci knew about its origins, and what kind of research the National Institute of Health (NIH) were conducting in Wuhan, China. Dr. Fauci resigning will not stop Congress from finally getting answers to critical questions for the American public."

Most of our focus on politics and public figures has been based on idol worship, left or right. Dr. Fauci was an idol that many Americans put their blind faith in because they were terrified of a new virus, many "experts" knew very little about. So, they turned to "Saint Fauci" for hope and guidance.

That's a natural reaction in a global emergency, but when any questioning or skepticism of his facts, knowledge or integrity was met with scorn, it was obvious it was idol worship more than science.

It's hard to see your idols falter. It's like your favorite celebrity or athlete being exposed as a fraud. But this was so much more critical to life and liberty and the future than the usual idol worship. Was he dishonest in his function as the lead advisor to the White House on this most critical issue?

Hopefully, time and a new Congress will tell.

As Congressman Van Drew said, "Don't let the door hit you on the way out, Dr. Fauci."

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

