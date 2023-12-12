New license plate design — NJ wants to add a certain symbol

There may be another design joining New Jersey's list of dedicated license plates.

Sales of the proposed plate would benefit both an animal and individuals with special needs.

Driving through the state, you've probably seen the "Conquer Cancer," "Conserve Wildlife," and "Law Enforcement Memorial" plates — there are actually more than a dozen special-interest plates offered by the Motor Vehicle Commission.

Funds from the sales of these special plates help support certain causes, or they help the state promote certain industries.

For example, sales of "Shore to Please" plates support cleanup programs along the coast. Proceeds from "United We Stand" plate sales are devoted to a pot of reward money for information that leads to the capture of terrorists.

NJ Motor Vehicle Commission

Now, lawmakers are unanimously moving forward with a bill that creates another specialized license plate — one that commemorates the official animal of New Jersey.

Canva

The state animal, the horse, is also featured on the state's official seal (pictured below).

Fees collected for the proposed plate would be appropriated annually to the New Jersey Department of Agriculture to support health and well-being programs for horses, as well as programs that provide therapeutic horse rides for people with special needs.

New Jersey state seal (Michael Symons/Townsquare Media NJ)

"Horses have played a vital role in shaping New Jersey's rich history in farming, transportation, and sport," said Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris.

According to nj.gov, an eighth-grader and a fifth grade class helped make the horse New Jersey's state animal in 1977.

Bucco's bill specifies that no taxpayer money would be used to create the new plates.

Legislation cleared the full Assembly in June and a Senate committee in November.

