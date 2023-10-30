NJ high school songwriters: Enter this contest for a great cause

To support a drug-free lifestyle during National Red Ribbon Week, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is inviting high school students to join their 20th annual "Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey" competition.

This contest is all about music and substance use prevention, and it's open to students of all music styles.

The contest was formerly known as "New Jersey Shout Down Drugs," but its new name is a better fit. The competition challenges teens to create their own unique songs, no matter if it's hip-hop, rock, or any other genre.

The deadline to submit your song is March 24, 2024, and there are prizes for the top three entries.

More about the Shout Down Drugs New Jersey competition

The songs from the contestants will be featured on ShoutDownDrugs.com, and everyone can listen and vote for their favorites online. That’s where you can find out about entering, too.

The stakes are big, with the top winners receiving contracts worth $5,000, $3,000, and $2,000 to perform their songs at various events during the year.

I spent a good amount of time listening to a lot of last year's contestants to get an idea of what kind of music these kids can create. I was blown away by the talent. You will be too.

Here’s where you can hear last year's contestants

If you’re a singer or songwriter, you’ll want to get in on this great contest for a great cause.

If you're a high school student who loves music and wants to promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle, you’ll want to enter for this unique opportunity to use your talent to fight drug abuse. It’s a great cause and a great way to use your talent for a meaningful cause.

