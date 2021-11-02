NJ high school senior dies after wrong-way crash on Route 46

MOUNT OLIVE — A former Mount Olive student who recently transferred to Monroe High School in Middlesex County died just over a week after a head-on car crash on Route 46.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Sonata lost control of the vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Route 46 on Oct. 23 and hit a BMW driving west. The driver died on Monday after being hospitalized at Morristown Medical Center along with his four passengers.

No charges have been filed in the crash. Carroll did not disclose the circumstances of the BMW driving in the wrong direction.

A GoFundMe page created to help with medical bills and funeral expenses identifies the driver as Dondrei Martin, who turned 18 the day before the crash.

Martin had recently transferred from Mount Olive High School. Monroe High School principal James Higgins told MyCentralJersey.com, and was offering counseling to grieving students.

He is also the grandson of Barrington Hibbert, pastor at the Church of Jesus Christ Apostolic of Passaic.

Carroll asked anyone with information about the crash to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Mount Olive Police Department at 973-691-0850.

Representatives from Mount Olive High School and Monroe High School on Tuesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

