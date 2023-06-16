NJ hidden treasure: Take a summer day trip to this quaint town

When you've lived in New Jersey as long as I have, you tend to stick to your little circle. You know, the 10-mile radius around within which you do your life.

So, it was a strange occasion that brought me to an appointment in a town that I almost couldn’t believe was real. Sparta, New Jersey, is home to some of the most unique houses I have ever seen, as well as some gorgeous views.

Sparta, New Jersey (Photo: Google Maps) Sparta, New Jersey (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

The first thought that came to mind when driving through Sparta was that it felt like a town where elves would live. You are probably thinking I'm crazy, but this town seriously looks like Santa Claus could be living there. I had absolutely no idea that there was a town like this in New Jersey, and I immediately fell in love.

Sparta, New Jersey (Photo: Google Maps) Sparta, New Jersey (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

The houses are all Tudor-style with a twist, and were built in the late '20s. Many of these houses are located on or next to Lake Mohawk, which runs into the Hudson River. Although the lake is definitely the main attraction of this town, there is also plenty to do on land. Sparta is home to several parks perfect for long, beautiful hikes or outdoor sports with friends.

Alpine Creamery in Sparta (Photo: Google Maps) Alpine Creamery in Sparta (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

In the town of Sparta, there are your basic Jersey hometown things to do like catching a movie, bowling, or having a bite to eat with friends and family.

One of the most famous places in Sparta is Alpine Creamery. This ice cream joint serves delicious, homemade ice cream, and there are over 40 flavors to choose from. Many people in Sparta like to celebrate holidays like the Fourth of July by grabbing a scoop of ice cream and heading over to the boardwalk to watch fireworks over Lake Mohawk.

Sparta, New Jersey (Photo: Google Maps) Sparta, New Jersey (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

I’m not sure if Sparta has ever been used as a background for a movie or a TV show but it must have been, with its idyllic scenery and setting. This town is honestly a little slice of heaven and I am so glad I happened to drive by. What strange town will I drive through next? That’s a question that I cannot wait to find the answer to.

