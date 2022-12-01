We’re No. 1 in a lot of bad things. Like number in high property taxes for example. So at least there’s a category of bad where New Jersey wasn’t quite the worst, but darn close to it.

Hawaiianislands.com did a study on stressful airports. Newark Liberty International ranked No. 2 most stress-inducing in the United States.

A lot can go wrong when you’re flying. Anything from delayed flights (Newark ranked worst in the nation in the first half of this year), understaffed ticket counters, security concerns (Newark is on pace to set a record for confiscated guns this year), even other passengers getting hostile mid-flight. It’s a jungle. And it turns out according to this study Newark Liberty is almost the deepest, darkest part of it.

Hawaiianislands.com Hawaiianislands.com loading...

They arrived at this conclusion by studying Google reviews and which ones indicated stress. Newark’s reviews had 69.78% of reviews showing high-stress levels. The only U.S. airport higher is Albany International in New York.

Albany?

Yes. Surprisingly, how busy an airport is does not necessarily correlate to stress. In fact, while JFK is one of the busiest airports in the U.S., many reviews of much less busy Albany International suggest using JFK to avoid Albany’s incredibly rude and unhelpful workers.

Now I’m looking at you, Newark. Some of the nastiest disconnected people I’ve seen in my life work at Newark Liberty. Add that to the flight delays and all the rest and it adds up.

With holiday traveling possibly staring you in the face, it’s probably little conciliation to know other countries have it worse. The most stressful airport in North America is Toronto’s Pearson International. And the most stress-inducing airport on the planet is UK’s Manchester Airport. In fact, nine of the ten most stressful airports in the world are in Europe.

If you’re flying out of Newark for the holidays that information probably won’t help when you’re being screamed at in a security line after being ignored at the ticket counter. But don’t worry if the TSA agent holds you up. Your flight is likely to be delayed anyway.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

