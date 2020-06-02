NJ has deals for National Doughnut Day

I’m not big on doughnuts, but this isn’t about me. Oh, why am I not big on doughnuts? Thank you for asking. Because I always feel like I’m unsettled when I have one. That’s because when I was a kid my parents moved around. A lot. And every time we moved, with the house in disarray and surrounded by boxes the night before the move my father would always get a box of a dozen Dunkin Donuts to have for breakfast the next morning. Moving Day. So that we didn’t have to cook. We didn’t need plates. Etc.. So doughnuts leave me feeling unsettled, like any day now I’ll be the new kid in school and I can’t find what box my pants are in.

But enough about me. This is about you. And the deals you can get around New Jersey this week for National Doughnut Day.

While Friday June 5 is the actual fake holiday, Krispy Kreme has deals all week to celebrate. Each day this week through Friday no purchase is necessary to score a free doughnut of your choice at participating locations while supplies last.

Participating Duck Donuts stores are giving free cinnamon sugar doughnuts to rewards members Friday through Sunday. There are 5 New Jersey locations; Avalon, Marlton, Middletown, Greenbrook and Clark.

At Dunkin’ on Friday they’re giving free doughnut of choice if you purchase a beverage. To round out the weekend on Saturday and Sunday if you order $10 or more from Dunkin’ through Grub Hub they’ll throw in a half dozen free doughnuts.

For more deals check out this story from USAToday.com.