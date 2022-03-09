NJ has a festival for everything, so why not mac n’ cheese?

It’s true. Jersey has a festival for darn near everything.

Think about it. We ended up not only having a pork roll festival, there were two that competed with each other. A pork roll queen was even crowned. There’s one for the modeling resume.

We have a ballooning festival every year.

We have something called the Geraldine R. Dodge poetry festival biennially. And if you’re saying meh, the poets down here don’t write nothin’ at all they just stand back and let it all be, don’t laugh. It’s the largest poetry event in North America.

There’s the Crayfish Festival, the NJ Film Festival, the Shad Festival and the Pride Festival.

So with all this celebrating how about a macaroni and cheese festival?

Yes, the 3rd Annual Hoboken Mac n’ Cheese Festival is coming. It’s slated for April 9. The $35 tickets normally sell out in minutes. By the time you read this it may be too late. (Seriously? Sold out in minutes? Is this an aftermarket ticket opportunity?) They go on sale Wednesday at noon.

Here’s a look at their first festival.

This year’s festival will be like a bar crawl however (except more of a food crawl) to all the participating restaurants. Alessio’s, Union Hall, The Shepherd and The Knucklehead, MADD Hatter and The Madison are just a few.

It happens Saturday April 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. find more details here.

I’m not sure the world was clamoring for an annual mac n’ cheese festival. But if we can have the Trenton Computer Festival and the Lima Bean Festival in West Cape May then there’s got to be room at the table.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

The best cheeseburgers in New Jersey Everybody has their own favorite burger place. Odds are, one of these places are right by you. In honor of National Cheeseburger day last Friday, September 17, here are some of the best cheeseburger joints in New Jersey according to Trev's social media following.

Dennis Malloy's easy, delicious homemade Jersey fresh pizza Growing up my mother made homemade pizza every Friday night, without fail.