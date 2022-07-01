NJ gym teacher admits to sexually assaulting 2 teens, years apart

A Hoboken man has admitted to raping two 17-year-old girls, years apart, while working as a gym teacher in two different public school districts in Hudson County.

Francisco Realpe, 45, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault on Thursday, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Authorities said the first victim reported being sexually assaulted in November 2019 while Realpe was a teacher at Dickinson High School in Jersey City.

Shortly after his arrest, a second victim reported being sexually assaulted by Realpe in 2004, while she was a student at Union Hill High School in Union City, where he worked at the time.

Realpe has been scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 30.

Under Megan’s Law, he will be required to register as a sex offender and also faces parole supervision for life.

Additionally, Realpe forfeits his right to current and future public employment and permanent restraining orders will be in place for both victims.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

