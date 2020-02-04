Jersey City gym teacher charged in sexual assault of teen student

JERSEY CITY — A public school gym teacher has been charged with raping a 17-year-old student.

Francisco Realpe, 43, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree child endangerment and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact with the female student who attends Dickinson High School.

Hudson County prosecutors said they first learned about the accusations against the Hoboken resident on Jan. 31 from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency. Authorities did not publicly say how child welfare investigators became involved.

Authorities also did not publicly explain where the alleged sexual contact took place.

Realpe was being held Tuesday at Hudson County jail. New Jersey 101.5 did not know whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

