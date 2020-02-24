A public school teacher who lives in Hoboken faces a new accusation of sexually assaulting a teen student, more than a decade ago.

The fresh arrest comes weeks after the same man was accused of sexually assaulting a different teen student at his current school, this past fall.

Francisco Realpe, 43 was arrested Friday on a charge that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old female while he was a teacher in Union City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced.

He was charged with second-degree sexual assault, stemming from an incident in 2004 while Realpe was a teacher at what was then Union Hill High School, Suarez said.

Realpe appeared in court Saturday, where he was placed on supervised release.

He previously was arrested Feb. 3, on charges involving the alleged November sexual assault of a different 17-year-old female student in Jersey City, where Realpe has been a gym teacher at Dickinson High School since 2005.

School officials did not immediately return a message, confirming whether Realpe has been suspended with pay, as required by law, since the earlier accusation this month.

Union City's two high schools merged after 2008 and the school building that was Union Hill High School now is Union Hill Middle School.

