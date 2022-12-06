NJ guy/Princeton grad’s naked truth that progressives will try to dismiss (Opinion)

Judd Garrett spent time growing up at the Jersey Shore.

He got accepted, and later graduated from Princeton University and went on to play football in the NFL.

He had a brief career with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

His collegiate or pro football career may not e that impressive to avid footbball fans, but what he has to say in his latest column for the website Substack is of major importance.

We get to read some pretty insightful columns every day in preparation for our show.

This one by Garrett is of profound importance for every American to read, especially young people.

In a world where the 24-hour news cycle is filled with bias and either misinformation or trivial slanted information that's not worth the time to read, what Judd Garrett has to say is crucial.

I would urge you to send this column to every person you know, especially those under 40 who think they know what the world is all about and plead with them to read it.

It should be imperative for members of our media to read it over and over until they memorize it.

He covers so much about the country we live in today and how different it was for those who gave birth to it.

How our standards and practices are so thoroughly watered down and embarrassing.

It's the kind of naked truth that so-called progressives or liberals will look to dismiss or ignore and will embarrass and infuriate the rest of us who know its validity.

I have absolutely no connection to Judd Garrett and was only vaguely familiar with his name from sports.

Although it may not always be on display, there is a lot of wisdom that has come out of the Garden State, and here is an extraordinary example of some of it.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

