NJ group warns parents of sex trafficking of children

Thursday July 30 is World Day Against Trafficking Persons Day. According to Operation Underground Railroad there are 2 million child sex slaves worldwide. And no, you’re kids here in the United States are not immune from this. Far from it.

The same type of luring through social media and online gaming that leads to grown men hooking up with underage kids in motel rooms is also being used to manipulate and groom young kids into a very dark trafficking realm.

There’s a New Jersey group that fights for awareness of this issue, the NJ Coalition Against Human Trafficking. I wrote about them earlier this year when they were the only New Jersey non-profit in the running for a national contest to win a free media makeover. They won it, which allowed them to redesign their website and better warn parents about the dangers.

They’d like you to know that on Saturday August 1 they are sponsoring an online event with a panel of survivors. It’s called Let’s Get Real. From 3pm to 6pm they’ll be shattering myths about human trafficking and offer a stark understanding of what goes on and how it happens. The panel will be dishing their own true life experiences of boyfriend pimping, pimp controlled exploitation, LGBTQ trafficking and more. For information on this special virtual event go here.

For information on human trafficking in general go here.

New Jersey kids are particularly vulnerable to human trafficking. To find out why check out this article by Dino Flammia from April of last year.

