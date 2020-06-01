Human trafficking isn’t just about your daughters or sons running away from home then coming across the wrong people. Syndicates are actively grooming children right over the internet and during this pandemic when kids are online more than ever the risk has never been greater.

There’s a wonderful organization called the NJ Coalition Against Human Trafficking whose mission it is to warn about it and ultimately stop it. They’re fighting for your child and they need your help but they are not asking for your money.

Just your vote.

They are one of five finalists in a national quest to win a $50,000 brand makeover. If they win, they will increase their reach and their message will potentially save more kids. Click here to see their official press release with more information.

If you can help them out by voting you’ll be helping all families in the Garden State. You don’t even have to worry about your email being retained then being marketed to. They won’t do it.

Go here to vote: https://thinkso.com/giveabrand

I just did and it literally took 10 seconds. You can vote once a day up until June 11. And please share the link above on social media to get as many votes as possible. The NJ Coalition Against Human Trafficking is the ONLY New Jersey organization to make it to the finals and they deserve this brand makeover. You can make it happen!

