CLIFTON — A film premiere scheduled for Monday night aims not only to entertain, but educate the public about what they may be surprised to learn is one of the largest criminal industries in the world today.

Inspired by true events, "Don't Say My Name" tells the story of sex trafficking survivor Adriana, who was sold into slavery by her own family. The film is getting the red-carpet treatment at AMC Clifton Commons 16 for a 7 p.m. showtime on Nov. 1, followed by a Q&A with the cast and crew.

"A lot of trafficking films end with a rescue, and that is not the end of the story by any means, and that is what this film is about," said New Jersey native Jenny Porrata, one of the stars of the film. "In this film, you get to see a glimpse of hope through the eyes of Adriana and get to witness a young girl's journey of healing and restoration."

The cast and crew worked alongside the Department of Homeland Security, including representatives in Newark, for the last two years in order to accurately portray the dangers and impacts of human trafficking networks. Porrata said officials heard about the film and wanted to be part of the process.

"We also worked with survivors, community leaders, and many organizations here in New Jersey as well as different parts of the United States," said Porrata, who plays the part of Officer Carreras in the film.

According to federal authorities, human trafficking — for the purpose of forced labor or sexual exploitation — is the fastest growing criminal industry, and it's tied with illegal arms as the second biggest.

"Don't Say My Name" is premiering throughout the country with special events. A two-night stand in Indiana on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 started the tour. New Jersey is the second stop.

