NJ Congressman fighting back against human trafficking

Congressman Chris Smith is on a mission. He's been fighting for the past twenty years to focus resources from our federal government to help the millions of victims of human trafficking. President Trump congratulated the NJ Congressman and became the first President to attend a meeting of the Task Force established by the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, which was authored and championed by Congressman Smith in 2000.

“An estimated 25 million people around the world today are being held captive, manipulated, or abused by human traffickers,” President Trump said. “I was proud to be the first commander-in-chief to attend a meeting of the President’s Interagency Task Force established by the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000.” - Jeff Sagnip quotes President Trump during the signing of the executive order.

After our conversation on the air today about this landmark legislation, which has helped save lives, Congressman Smith tweeted this:

If you see something, say something. Especially if you are in the health care industry. Many trafficking victims seek medical attention, but then slip away back into the shadows. Ask questions and err on the side of caution.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

I want to personally thank Congressman Chris Smith who has been a champion for so many people without a voice over his long career. He stands as one of the main reasons that I haven't supported arbitrary term limits for House members. Can't imagine the House of Representatives without courageous, passionate leaders like Congressman Smith.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: