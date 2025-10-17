Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Friday:

The Republican hopeful for governor is picking up a bit of momentum heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

Recent polls show Jack Ciattarelli is still trailing Democrat Mikie Sherrill, but the gap does appear to be closing.

The latest Quinnipiac Poll shows Republicans have greater enthusiasm for Ciattarelli that Democrats show for Sherrill. That may be reflected in a surprise endorsement from a big name North Jersey Democrat.

North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco, a Democrat who served in the state Senate for 30 years, formally threw his support behind the Republican candidate. Sacco has been a vocal critic of Gov. Phil Murphy over his cuts in state aid for Hudson County Schools. Sacco appears to base his endorsement of Ciattarelli on a belief he will fix a school funding formula that is broken and has resulted in double-digit property tax increases in many towns.

Ciattarelli also broke with President Donald Trump this week over Trumps de-funding of the Gateway tunnel project. It was a moment to appeal to independent/undecided voters by proclaiming, "New Jersey needs a governor who can work with — and when necessary, disagree with — the president."

Whether this will be enough to move enough voters into his support column won't be known until Election Day.

Surprisingly, multiple polls continue to show Democrat Sherrill is still viewed as the more tax-friendly candidate. Affordability remains the top issue in this race, and unless Ciattarelli can grab the momentum back on that issue, he could still be in trouble.

Police need help identifying this man accused of spitting on a NJ Transit bus driver in Newark

😡 Newark police are searching for a man accused of spitting on an NJ Transit bus driver caught on camera.

🚍 The suspect boarded the bus and spat in the driver’s face, hair, and clothing before fleeing.

📞 Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers

NEWARK — Police need the public’s help in identifying a man who is accused of spitting on a bus driver in an unprovoked attack over the weekend.

It was just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12, when police responded to South 10th Street and Springfield Avenue on a call of an aggravated assault.

A man, who had boarded an NJ Transit bus at 21st Street in Irvington, leaned around the protective barrier for the bus driver and spat on her face, hair, and clothing before fleeing, said Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr.

No words were exchanged between the unidentified man and the female bus driver, but the surveillance camera on the bus captured the incident.

Maplewood couple deaths ruled murder suicide

🕯️ Maplewood couple found dead at home now confirmed as murder-suicide

💔 Husband poisoned himself after stabbing wife, cops say

📉 Tragic case adds to growing list of domestic murder-suicides in NJ this year

MAPLEWOOD — Over three months after a couple was found dead in their house, police have confirmed it to be a grim case of murder-suicide.

On July 11, Maplewood police carried out a wellness check at 422 South 4th Street.

Officers found the bodies of 73-year-old Kathleen Constantino and her husband, 71-year-old Michael Constantino.

Police confirm stabbing and suicide by antifreeze

An autopsy determined Kathleen Constantino had been stabbed to death.

Michael Constantino then died from drinking anti-freeze, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said on Wednesday.

Tunnel under construction in Manhattan that will connect the new $18 billion Hudson River rail tunnel to New York Penn Station, President Donald Trump

💲President Trump says funding for the Gateway Tunnel project is 'terminated'

💲The move drew bipartisan backlash as Democrats accuse Trump of political revenge

💲Political analysts question whether Trump has the legal power to halt the funding

Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli has found an issue on which to split from Donald Trump. Apparently, harming the Hudson River commuter rail project is a bridge too far.

On Wednesday, Trump curtly announced that the billion-dollar Gateway Project between New Jersey and New York is “terminated,” sending shockwaves, even though it remains to be seen if the order will stick.

Ciattarelli, who has spent much of his campaign praising Trump’s leadership, finally found something to disagree on.

“New Jersey needs a governor who can work with — and when necessary, disagree with — the president,” he posted on X on Wednesday night. “The Gateway Tunnel is critical. I’ll fight to get it done.”

It’s a sharp turn for the Republican hopeful, a former Trump critic who came around to claiming that he couldn’t think of a single issue where he and Trump didn’t see eye to eye.

Powerful North Bergen Mayor and retired state senator Nick Sacco is the latest Democrat to endorse Jack Ciattarelli over Mikie Sherrill for governor

🔴 More New Jersey Democrats are backing Republican Jack Ciattarelli’s campaign for governor.

🔴 North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco, a powerful longtime Democrat, endorsed Ciattarelli.

More bad news for the former Navy pilot as another New Jersey Democrat mayor has endorsed Republican Jack Ciattarelli for governor.

Ciattarelli has received official support from North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco, a Democrat who served in the state Senate for 30 years.

Sacco, who is also a former local assistant superintendent, is a strong critic of the Murphy administration's cuts in state aid for some Hudson County schools.

"Jack has been consistently responsive and pledged to stand with North Bergen and ensure that our community — and others like it across New Jersey — receive the resources and attention they deserve," Sacco said in an Instagram post.

The Republican candidate also received an endorsement from Sacco ally Anthony Vainieri, former chair of the Hudson County Democratic Organization.

Tombstones at a Halloween display on Frank Applegate Road in Jackson

🎃Jackson homeowner’s Halloween display uses political themes

🎃The display includes skeletons in ICE uniforms and sombrero-wearing mannequins

🎃Homeowner defends display as free speech and against attempts to take it down

JACKSON — A Halloween display has taken on a political theme by showing an ICE vehicle with “skeleton” agents and a derogatory sign about 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Video of the display on Frank Applegate Road in Jackson includes sombrero-wearing mannequins behind a chain fence with an "Alligator Alacatraz" sign and pictures of President Donald Trump. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's face is pictured on a VW Beetle with skeletons wearing ICE T-shirts and legs sticking out from one of the tires. There's also a “F**k Kamala” sign.

Feet from a body hanging from a tree can be seen in the video, along with the usual pumpkins, ghosts and witches.

The homeowner, whose identity was not disclosed, told News 12 it was a matter of freedom of speech. He has had similar political displays in his yard before but said more people are trying to take it down.

