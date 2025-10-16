🎃Jackson homeowner’s Halloween display uses political themes

🎃The display includes skeletons in ICE uniforms and sombrero-wearing mannequins

🎃Homeowner defends display as free speech and against attempts to take it down

JACKSON — A Halloween display has taken on a political theme by showing an ICE vehicle with “skeleton” agents and a derogatory sign about 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Video of the display on Frank Applegate Road in Jackson includes sombrero-wearing mannequins behind a chain fence with an "Alligator Alacatraz" sign and pictures of President Donald Trump. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's face is pictured on a VW Beetle with skeletons wearing ICE T-shirts and legs sticking out from one of the tires. There's also a “F**k Kamala” sign.

Feet from a body hanging from a tree can be seen in the video, along with the usual pumpkins, ghosts and witches.

The homeowner, whose identity was not disclose,d told News 12 it was a matter of freedom of speech. He has had similar political displays in his yard before but said more people are trying to take it down.

"We're going to defend ourselves," the homeowner told News 12.

ALSO READ: Freehold Regional students mock Holocaust on Snapchat

History of political Halloween displays

The same home in 2021 featured a display of then-President Joe Biden sticking out of a bag that lay on an altar with a body wrapped in a garbage bag. To one side of the table is a tombstone that reads "RIP Biden" and on the other side, "RIP Harris."

Several pro-Trump flags are in the yard, including one that reads "Trump is my president, Jesus is my savior" and another that says "Trump 2024." There was also a row of tombstones in another photo with the names of U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., U.S. Rep. Nancy Peolsi, D-Calif., Biden, Harris, U.S. Rep. Jerold Nadler, D-N.Y., and the phrase "Let's Go Brandon," a vulgar reference taken to mean "f--- Joe Biden."

Ocean County is a heavily Republican county that supported Trump over Biden in the 2016, 2020 and 2024 presidential elections.

A display in Bucks County has a political tone with three skeletons. One is wearing a uniform similar to that of an ICE officer. The second is wearing a sombrero. A third has its wrists zip-tied together.

Tombstones at a Halloween display on Frank Applegate Road in Jackson Tombstones at a Halloween display on Frank Applegate Road in Jackson (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom