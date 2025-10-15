Raise your hand if you also agree that this governor’s race has really gone off the rails.

Yikes, that’s a lot of hands!

Mikie Sherrill Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images loading...

Well, what has happened?

First, we had the unredacted military records of Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill improperly released.

Then came that second debate when Sherrill brought up Jack Ciattarelli’s past medical publishing company, and accused him of being complicit in the deaths of thousands of New Jersey’s by allowing misinformation on opioids to be printed.

Ciattarelli had no good answer for it and seemed thrown off for the rest of that night.

Jack Ciattarelli Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

New Jersey governor’s race heats up

In the days that followed, we saw the Republican candidate saying he was filing a defamation lawsuit against his opponent. (As of this writing, that still has not happened, so it’s a real stay-tuned.)

Seeming not to have a care in the world about having to go to court, Sherrill has since doubled down and has been bringing the issue up in public appearances.

She even went so far as to use a tactic President Trump uses and came up with a nickname for Ciattarelli.

Jack Ciattarelli Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

She is now calling him “Opioid Jack.”

Can this governor's race get any uglier?

So on the afternoon show on New Jersey 101.5, we figured, “hey, if we’re going to devolve into nicknames, then let’s go all the way.”

Listeners began calling in their ideas for nicknames for Sherrill, and others called in with more nicknames for Ciattarelli.

Here’s what they came up with (spoilers — they’re mostly for Sherrill):

Mikie Sherrill Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images loading...

Nicknames for Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli

Snackie Sherrill

~ Tom in Edgewater

Crack Jack

~ Amanda from Jersey City

Lying Lefty

~ Sapper from Pennsville

Oxy Moron (Ciattarelli)

~ Jeff

Sherrill of Peril

~ John in Long Valley

Feral Sherrill

~ Mary in New Brunswick

Kamala 2.0

~ Jimmy from Forked River

Sherrill the Murphy 2.0

~ Cathy in Cream Ridge

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

