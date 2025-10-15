Opioid Jack? Here are some other nicknames for NJ gubernatorial candidates
Raise your hand if you also agree that this governor’s race has really gone off the rails.
Yikes, that’s a lot of hands!
Well, what has happened?
First, we had the unredacted military records of Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill improperly released.
Then came that second debate when Sherrill brought up Jack Ciattarelli’s past medical publishing company, and accused him of being complicit in the deaths of thousands of New Jersey’s by allowing misinformation on opioids to be printed.
Ciattarelli had no good answer for it and seemed thrown off for the rest of that night.
New Jersey governor’s race heats up
In the days that followed, we saw the Republican candidate saying he was filing a defamation lawsuit against his opponent. (As of this writing, that still has not happened, so it’s a real stay-tuned.)
Seeming not to have a care in the world about having to go to court, Sherrill has since doubled down and has been bringing the issue up in public appearances.
She even went so far as to use a tactic President Trump uses and came up with a nickname for Ciattarelli.
She is now calling him “Opioid Jack.”
Can this governor's race get any uglier?
So on the afternoon show on New Jersey 101.5, we figured, “hey, if we’re going to devolve into nicknames, then let’s go all the way.”
Listeners began calling in their ideas for nicknames for Sherrill, and others called in with more nicknames for Ciattarelli.
Here’s what they came up with (spoilers — they’re mostly for Sherrill):
Nicknames for Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli
Snackie Sherrill
~ Tom in Edgewater
Crack Jack
~ Amanda from Jersey City
Lying Lefty
~ Sapper from Pennsville
Oxy Moron (Ciattarelli)
~ Jeff
Sherrill of Peril
~ John in Long Valley
Feral Sherrill
~ Mary in New Brunswick
Kamala 2.0
~ Jimmy from Forked River
Sherrill the Murphy 2.0
~ Cathy in Cream Ridge
Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
High expenses necessary to raise just one kid in NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.