⚖️ Mikie Sherrill accuses Jack Ciattarelli of profiting off opioid deaths and doubles down despite defamation threats.

💻 The Democrat launched a website branding him “Opioid Jack” and linking his business to Big Pharma.

⚖️ As the election nears, the attacks have sparked legal threats, family grief, and national attention.

Sherrill Refuses to Back Down After Branding Ciattarelli ‘Opioid Jack’

NJ Governor’s Race Heats Up Over Opioid Crisis Allegations

Even under the threat of a defamation lawsuit, Democrat Mikie Sherrill is not backing off claims Republican Jack Ciattarelli was responsible for thousands of opioid-related deaths.

In fact, Sherrill has doubled down on her allegations by branding her challenger “Opioid Jack” and launching a website that claims to expose Ciattarelli’s connection to the pharmaceutical industry at the heart of the crisis.

At an event in Clifton on Monday, Sherrill stood alongside Rep. Frank Pallone, State Sen. Joe Vitale, addiction counselors, and grieving families to accuse Ciattarelli’s former publishing company of playing a direct role in spreading misinformation about opioids.

Mikie Sherrill Democrat Mikie Sherrill is not backing off claims Republican Jack Ciattarelli was responsible for thousands of opioid-related deaths. (Mikie Sherrill via Facebook) loading...

“These are the companies Jack Ciattarelli was in league with,” Sherrill said. “These are the companies he was printing their propaganda for.”

📰 Alleged Publishing Links to Opioid Misinformation and Prescription App

Sherrill claims Ciattarelli’s medical publishing firm produced manuals stating that “the risk of opioid misuse is low” among patients without substance use disorders—despite the known toll opioids were already taking on New Jersey communities by 2016.

She also alleges his company developed an app that helped users locate doctors who would prescribe painkillers, which she says fueled addiction rather than treating it.

“That’s outrageous,” Sherrill said. “Opioids were destroying lives—and they were printing propaganda.”

Ciattarelli, who was the 2021 GOP nominee for governor, has strongly denied the accusations, calling them a smear tactic from a “desperate candidate” and threatening to sue Sherrill for defamation.

⚖️ Defamation Lawsuit Threat Looms as Sherrill Mocks Legal Action

No lawsuit has been filed so far. But Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, says she’s not intimidated.

Republican Jack Ciattarelli, left, looks on while Democrat Mikie Sherrill speaks during the final debate in the New Jersey governor's race, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in New Brunswick, N.J. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) Republican Jack Ciattarelli, left, looks on while Democrat Mikie Sherrill speaks during the final debate in the New Jersey governor's race, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in New Brunswick, N.J. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) loading...

“He’s run now for three elections saying he’s a small businessman. The minute we start to talk about that business, he wants his lawyers to shut it down?” she said.

She maintains that her accusations are about accountability—not politics.

“He is complicit,” she declared. “He is right there with the people that paid billions of dollars” to settle opioid-related lawsuits.

💊 Families and Officials Echo Claims, Demand Accountability

Sherrill’s sharp criticism was echoed by fellow Democrats. Rep. Frank Pallone said, “Big corporations and pharma made billions. Jack and his company got paid millions. And New Jerseyans got hooked.”

State Sen. Joe Vitale also spoke in support, while residents like Howard Beson, who lost his brother to an overdose, called for more than just blame-shifting.

“Admit your responsibility and move forward,” Beson urged.

With just weeks left before the election, the controversy is shaping up as a defining issue in one of New Jersey’s most closely watched gubernatorial races. Whether Ciattarelli files suit—or whether voters buy the narrative—remains to be seen.

