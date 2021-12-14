The internet is full of ridiculously funny Santa videos, from drunken Santas to stuck Santas and everything in between. I’ve taken just a few to lighten your holiday stress.

This first one is my absolute favorite ever. It’s longer than the rest but so worth it. A mall Santa has the bright idea of repelling down from a top floor into center court where children and parents stand waiting…and waiting. Because something goes terribly wrong.

Here’s one from right here in the Dirty Jerz from last year where the governor takes it upon himself to “authorize” and “allow” Santa Claus to still come to New Jersey to deliver presents despite the pandemic. This might say a lot in how much power Murphy feels he’s had during this public health outbreak.

Speaking of the pandemic, just how weird did things get for Santa visits in 2020? Very! Here’s a video from South Jersey that shows just how lame a socially distant visit with Santa was. For the best taste of it look at 1:45 to 2:00. In those 15 seconds, we see a girl trying talk to Santa from a barrier and Santa barely able to hear her, followed by the immediate hazmat control with that disinfectant bottle.

Here’s one from Jersey where Santa’s sleigh crashes into a parking lot barrier at an airport.

You’ve heard of how Hoboken doesn’t want Santa Con coming back this year but organizers are doing it anyway, right? Here’s an example of why from five years ago.

HASLOO

This Santa fail leaves more questions than answers. Was Santa somehow caught on part of the garage door? Was he on the roof the whole time waiting to make a different entrance than what happens? These kids want therapy for Christmas.

Finally here’s proof you don’t need Hoboken for a Santa to be drunk. This is from all the way in Nova Scotia.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

