NJ good Samaritan rescues drowning kids

This past Saturday Matt Baklycki was taking his baby daughter for an evening walk on the beach, when he saw two young boys struggling in the ocean. It was around 7 in the evening, and the lifeguards had already gone from the beach in Wildwood Crest.

The boys' dad and uncle were trying to get to them and pull them out of a riptide. That's when Matt found a nice-looking couple to watch his baby and borrowed some kid's boogie board and jumped in. He was able to get everybody back in safely and the nice-looking couple did not run off with his baby. An ambulance arrived shortly after and took the uncle to the hospital to get checked out.

When Matt's wife, Danielle, heard sirens the night that he was out with their baby, she got anxious, as she always does when that happens. When he returned to the house a little while later, she asked Matt why he was soaked and why the baby was covered with sand from head to toe. One of the few excuses that a wife will accept at that point is, "some people were drowning and I jumped in to save them."

Matt and his wife met the family and some other people that were there the next night, and now they consider Matt part of the family. The family drove all the way back down from Jersey City just to thank Matt for what he'd done.

Social and traditional media are full of stories that shake our faith in mankind and our fellow humans. It's great to know that there are people are around us every day here in New Jersey that will go out of their way to help a stranger. There are plenty of good people and plenty of good deeds being done every day. It's just not going to make headlines or go viral, but it should.

Photo from Matt Baklycki

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

