NJ friends’ deaths on Parkway leaves grieving children, loved ones

A GoFundMe page was created to benefit the families of three young women who died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway.

Ajene Brodie, 25, of Shrewsbury, and passengers Detriona Young, 26, and Janiyah Rudolph, 24, both of Asbury Park, were driving in the southbound local lanes near Exit 118 in Aberdeen on July 10. They were involved in a sideswipe collision with a Nissan Maxima.

The three young women graduated from Academy Charter Academy in Lake Como. Two of them were mothers, according to the GoFundMe.

"These beautiful young ladies had a lot in common. They schooled together in some capacity, and they rolled together. Two of them were cousins, and all 3 of them were sisters to heart. They were indeed friends to the end," organizer Jolanda Morgan said on the campaign page.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Life of the party

Brodie was a student at Bloomfield College and was planning to pursue a nursing career. She worked as a Direct Support Professional at Allies. She also helped care for her grandmother.

"She was the life of the party and a true foodie. Ajene and her friends would travel the east coast just to eat her favorite foods and restaurants," according to her obituary.

Medical helicopter lands on the Garden State Parkway in Aberdeen 7/10/22 Medical helicopter lands on the Garden State Parkway in Aberdeen 7/10/22 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Heartache at a young age

Young also studied at Bloomfield and was on the verge of graduation. Her 9-month-old daughter's father died during the 8th month of pregnancy. She worked at Direct Support Professional.

"She was a very pleasant young lady despite the adversity of losing the father of her baby girl in her 8th month of pregnancy. Detriona's beautiful daughter is now 9 months and left to this world without both her mother and father," read the GoFundMe page.

Funeral information was not available for Young.

Silly and loving

Rudolph was mother to son Jax and worked as a pharmacy tech at CVS. She leaves behind her mother and siblings.

"She was very silly, loving and a definite joy to be around. Our city girl," her obituary says.

Brodie and Rudolph were laid to rest together at a funeral Monday.

Overturned vehicle involved in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Aberdeen 7/10/22 Overturned vehicle involved in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Aberdeen 7/10/22 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

