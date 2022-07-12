NJ troopers identify 3 women killed in Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — State Police identified the three victims of Sunday night's triple fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway.
The driver was identified as Ajene Brodie, 25, of Shrewsbury, and the passengers were Detriona Young, 26, and Janiyah Rudolph, 24, both of Asbury Park.
They were all in a Nissan Sentra traveling in the southbound local lanes near Exit 118. The vehicle was involved in a sideswipe collision with a Nissan Maxima around 7:20 p.m., according to State Police trooper Brandi Slota.
Slota did not know the relationship between the three victims
The Sentra went off the roadway, hit a metal post, overturned and struck a tree.
Slota said the circumstances of the sideswipe remain under investigation on Tuesday morning.
Seventeen deaths have been counted this year on the Garden State Parkway, according to State Police records.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
