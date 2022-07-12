NJ troopers identify 3 women killed in Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — State Police identified the three victims of Sunday night's triple fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway.

The driver was identified as Ajene Brodie, 25, of Shrewsbury, and the passengers were Detriona Young, 26, and Janiyah Rudolph, 24, both of Asbury Park.

They were all in a Nissan Sentra traveling in the southbound local lanes near Exit 118. The vehicle was involved in a sideswipe collision with a Nissan Maxima around 7:20 p.m., according to State Police trooper Brandi Slota.

Slota did not know the relationship between the three victims

The Sentra went off the roadway, hit a metal post, overturned and struck a tree.

Slota said the circumstances of the sideswipe remain under investigation on Tuesday morning.

Seventeen deaths have been counted this year on the Garden State Parkway, according to State Police records.

Medical helicopter lands on the Garden State Parkway in Aberdeen 7/10/22 Medical helicopter lands on the Garden State Parkway in Aberdeen 7/10/22 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.

Get to know the lighthouses of NJ: Photos A look at New Jersey's lighthouses and fun facts, both land & sea. (The list below is organized alphabetically by county)