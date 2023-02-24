NJ foot doctor admits profiting from illegal cancer drug scheme

⚫ A New Jersey foot doctor was busted for improperly selling cancer drugs

⚫ The Somerset County podiatrist claimed he was treating his patients

⚫ The doctor faces up to 3 years behind bars

A New Jersey doctor has pleaded guilty to buying and reselling cancer drugs for profit.

Podiatrist Joel Lerner, a 62-year-old resident of Warren Township, admitted he participated in a scheme to get oncology medications under false pretenses.

According to documents filed in the case and statements made in court, Lerner, while working as the operator of a medical supply group purchasing organization, was recruited by the owner of a pharmacy who also owned and operated two businesses that were wholesale distributors of prescription drugs.

He lied to get expensive cancer medications

Lerner, on behalf of the pharmacy owner, purchased expensive prescription medications, primarily cold-chain biologic infusion medications that are used to treat cancers, macular degeneration, and autoimmune diseases, and then gave them to the owner who sold the drugs at a profit.

Lerner also allowed others to purchase the drugs using his medical license.

Lerner lied to the pharmaceutical manufacturers and authorized distributors of the drugs, claiming that the medications were being used to treat his patients.

The scheme ran for about four years, during which more than $1.2 million in prescription drugs were purchased in Lerner’s name and by using his medical license.

As part of his plea agreement, Lerner agreed to make restitution.

He is due to be sentenced July 18.

