NJ flight school has 2nd crash in 6 months

BERKELEY — A small plane that crashed at Ocean County Airport on Sunday evening is owned by the same flight school that lost a plane in a November crash.

The Cessna 172 left Old Bridge Airport in Englishtown and crashed around 6 p.m., according to FAA records and FlightAware.com. It is owned by Old Bridge Flight School which is based at the airport.

Pictures of the plane show it standing upright on its nose against a perimeter fence that runs along Route 530. The FAA's incident notification said the plane experienced "engine issues" and crashed into the fence. Berkeley police Sgt. Taylor Butler told the Asbury Park Press that a pilot and flight instructor were not injured.

Response to a small plane crash at Ocean County Airport in Berkeley Township 5/1/22

Plane destroyed in November crash

The same model plane was also involved in a crash at Old Bridge Airport on Nov. 21, during which a 17-year-old student pilot failed to maintain control of the plane upon landing, according to the NTSB's incident report.

Video of the crash shows the plane briefly landing on a runway, taking off again and then landing on its wing and catching fire. A preliminary report concluded the plane was destroyed.

The NTSB's reports about both crashes will take 12-24 months to complete.

Plane after a crash at Old Bridge Airport on 11/21/21

Fourth NJ small plane crash in a month

Three other small planes have crashed at New Jersey airports since the end of March.

A single-engine M20M crashed on the front lawn of a house on South Main Street in Manville while trying to land at Central Jersey Airport. The pilot got out of the plane and was hospitalized for a facial injury.

A plane rolled off the runway at Morristown Airpot in Hanover with four people on board. It came to a stop in the grass with significant damage. Both wings had separated from the small plane, according to Morristown Green.

A Citation CJ3 jet landing on Runway 22 at Essex County Airport on April 18 was not able to touch down at the correct moment due to strong crosswinds. When the plane did land on the runway it went off the pavement into a drainage brook.

Plane after sliding off a runway at Essex County Airport 4/17/22

