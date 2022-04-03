MORRISTOWN — A plane rolled off the runway at a general aviation airport in New Jersey, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Learjet 45 had just landed at the Morristown Airport in Hanover at 11:30 a.m. Saturday with four people aboard.

It came to a stop in the grass with significant damage. Both wings had separated from the small plane, according to Morristown Green.

Officials said the aircraft had departed from Fulton County Airport in Atlanta. The FAA said it is investigating and will release the aircraft registration number after it has been verified at the scene, but officials said they do not identify people involved in aircraft incidents or accidents.

City fire and police bureaus were called to the scene. The Morristown department of public safety posted a notice saying “We can confirm there are no injuries to any persons."

The airport mostly reopened Saturday night, but Runway 5-23 remained closed.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

7 New Jersey candle scents we need