Missed fireworks on the Fourth? There’s still more in NJ
So you think you missed out on fireworks before the Fourth of July? Think again!
There are still some displays scheduled through the Independence Day holiday weekend around New Jersey. Check our list below by date for a display.
NOTE: All displays are not updated for postponements or cancellations due to weather. Check local websites before heading out. Events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns.
Fireworks in NJ on Friday July 5
Cape May County
Wildwood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 5
- Location: Launched from the beach at Pine Avenue (Wildwoods Boardwalk)
- Website: wildwoodsnj.com
Fireworks in Monmouth County, NJ
Atlantic Highlands, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 5 (Rain date: Saturday, July 6)
- Location: The Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor
- Website: ahnj.com
Bradley Beach, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 5
- Location: Beachfront
- Website: bradleybeachnj.gov
Fireworks in Ocean County, NJ
Barnegat, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 5 (Rain date: Friday, July 12)
- Location: Barnegat High School
- Website: barnegat.net
Lakewood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 5
- Location: ShoreTown Ballpark
- Website: milb.com
Fireworks in NJ on Saturday July 6
Fireworks in Bergen County, NJ
Maywood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7)
- Location: Memorial Park
- Website: maywoodnj.com
Fireworks in Burlington County, NJ
Florence, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 6
- Location: Veterans Park behind Municipal Complex
- Website: florence-nj.gov
Southampton, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 6
- Location: Red Lion Recreation Park
- Website: southamptonnj.org
Fireworks in Mercer County, NJ
East Windsor, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 6
- Location: Etra Lake Park
- Website:east-windsor.nj.us
Fireworks in Passaic County, NJ
Clifton, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7)
- Location: Clifton Stadium
- Website: cliftonnj.org
Fireworks in NJ on Sunday July 7
Lakewood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 7
- Location: North and South Lake Drives
- Website: lakewoodnj.gov
Lavallette, NJ fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 7 (Rain date: Sunday, July 14)
- Location: Lavallette Gazebo
- Website: lavalette.org
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Look for these NJ athletes at the Paris Olympics
There will be lots of NJ ties in Paris for the Olympic games this summer, running July 26 through Aug. 11 — with events airing on NBC and online at NBC.com.
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Look for these NJ athletes at the Paris Olympics
There will be lots of NJ ties in Paris for the Olympic games this summer, running July 26 through Aug. 11 — with events airing on NBC and online at NBC.com.
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Two easy and delicious flatbreads for summer
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy