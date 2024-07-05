Missed fireworks on the Fourth? There&#8217;s still more in NJ

Missed fireworks on the Fourth? There’s still more in NJ

Fireworks in Bayonne (Bayonne Office of Emergency Management)

So you think you missed out on fireworks before the Fourth of July? Think again!

There are still some displays scheduled through the Independence Day holiday weekend around New Jersey. Check our list below by date for a display.

NOTE: All displays are not updated for postponements or cancellations due to weather. Check local websites before heading out. Events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns.

Fireworks in NJ on Friday July 5

Cape May County

Wildwood, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 5
  • Location: Launched from the beach at Pine Avenue (Wildwoods Boardwalk)
  • Website: wildwoodsnj.com

Fireworks in Monmouth County, NJ

Atlantic Highlands, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 5 (Rain date: Saturday, July 6)
  • Location: The Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor
  • Website: ahnj.com 

Bradley Beach, NJ fireworks 

Fireworks in Ocean County, NJ

Barnegat, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Friday, July 5 (Rain date: Friday, July 12)
  • Location: Barnegat High School
  • Website: barnegat.net

Lakewood, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 5
  • Location: ShoreTown Ballpark
  • Website: milb.com
Fireworks in South Brunswick (South Brunswick police)
loading...

Fireworks in NJ on Saturday July 6

Fireworks in Bergen County, NJ

Maywood, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7)
  • Location: Memorial Park
  • Website: maywoodnj.com

Fireworks in Burlington County, NJ

Florence, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 6
  • Location: Veterans Park behind Municipal Complex
  • Website: florence-nj.gov

Southampton, NJ fireworks 

Fireworks in Mercer County, NJ

East Windsor, NJ fireworks

Fireworks in Passaic County, NJ

Clifton, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7)
  • Location: Clifton Stadium
  • Website: cliftonnj.org
Fireworks over Asbury Park on Thursday night (Bud McCormick)
loading...

Fireworks in NJ on Sunday July 7

Lakewood, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Sunday, July 7
  • Location: North and South Lake Drives
  • Website: lakewoodnj.gov

Lavallette, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Sunday, July 7 (Rain date: Sunday, July 14)
  • Location: Lavallette Gazebo
  • Website: lavalette.org

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Look for these NJ athletes at the Paris Olympics

There will be lots of NJ ties in Paris for the Olympic games this summer, running July 26 through Aug. 11 — with events airing on NBC and online at NBC.com.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Look for these NJ athletes at the Paris Olympics

There will be lots of NJ ties in Paris for the Olympic games this summer, running July 26 through Aug. 11 — with events airing on NBC and online at NBC.com.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Two easy and delicious flatbreads for summer

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM