So you think you missed out on fireworks before the Fourth of July? Think again!

There are still some displays scheduled through the Independence Day holiday weekend around New Jersey. Check our list below by date for a display.

NOTE: All displays are not updated for postponements or cancellations due to weather. Check local websites before heading out. Events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns.

Fireworks in NJ on Friday July 5



Cape May County

Wildwood, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 5

Location: Launched from the beach at Pine Avenue (Wildwoods Boardwalk)

Website: wildwoodsnj.com

Fireworks in Monmouth County, NJ

Atlantic Highlands, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 5 (Rain date: Saturday, July 6)

Location: The Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor

Website: ahnj.com

Bradley Beach, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 5

Location: Beachfront

Website: bradleybeachnj.gov

Fireworks in Ocean County, NJ

Barnegat, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 5 (Rain date: Friday, July 12)

Location: Barnegat High School

Website: barnegat.net

Lakewood, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 5

Location: ShoreTown Ballpark

Website: milb.com

Fireworks in South Brunswick Fireworks in South Brunswick (South Brunswick police) loading...

Fireworks in NJ on Saturday July 6



Fireworks in Bergen County, NJ

Maywood, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7)

Location: Memorial Park

Website: maywoodnj.com

Fireworks in Burlington County, NJ

Florence, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 6

Location: Veterans Park behind Municipal Complex

Website: florence-nj.gov

Southampton, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 6

Location: Red Lion Recreation Park

Website: southamptonnj.org

Fireworks in Mercer County, NJ

East Windsor, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 6

Location: Etra Lake Park

Website:east-windsor.nj.us

Fireworks in Passaic County, NJ

Clifton, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7)

Location: Clifton Stadium

Website: cliftonnj.org

Fireworks over Asbury Park on Thursday night Fireworks over Asbury Park on Thursday night (Bud McCormick) loading...

Fireworks in NJ on Sunday July 7

Lakewood, NJ fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 7

Location: North and South Lake Drives

Website: lakewoodnj.gov

Lavallette, NJ fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 7 (Rain date: Sunday, July 14)

Location: Lavallette Gazebo

Website: lavalette.org

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Look for these NJ athletes at the Paris Olympics There will be lots of NJ ties in Paris for the Olympic games this summer, running July 26 through Aug. 11 — with events airing on NBC and online at NBC.com. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Look for these NJ athletes at the Paris Olympics There will be lots of NJ ties in Paris for the Olympic games this summer, running July 26 through Aug. 11 — with events airing on NBC and online at NBC.com. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt