NJ firefighter, dad dies at Turnpike hazmat crash

PERTH AMBOY — A veteran firefighter died Friday in the line of duty Friday morning.

Lt. Donald Trout, 53, of Perth Amboy, a member of the Middlesex County Hazardous Materials Unit, died while responding to a call.

The announcement on a Facebook post by Middlesex County Firefighters Association/IAFF Local 3451 did not not disclose details about the incident or the circumstances of Trout's death.

An overturned tractor trailer carrying a load of paint closed the ramp from the northbound outer lanes to Exit 8A in Jamesburg on Friday about 6:15 a.m., State Police told MyCentralJersey.com.

Trout had worked for the county unit since 2002 and had recently been named the unit’s Training Officer. During his career Trout also worked for the Exempt Firemen of Keasbey Fire Department, the N.J. Exempt Fireman's Association and the Perth Amboy Volunteer Fire Department First Aid Squad.

He is survived by his wife Charlotte and children Gabriella and Gianni Trout plus four sisters and a brother who live in Ocean County.

End of Watch for Lt. Donald Trout (Middlesex County Firefighters Association/IAFF Local 3451)

Trout's funeral is scheduled for Thursday at the Good Shepherd Parish at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary RC Church in Hopelawn. Visitation is Wednesday at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home.

