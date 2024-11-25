NJ fire restrictions are lifted, but don’t be an idiot

Sorry if that headline was a little harsh, I was trying to get your attention.

The good news is New Jersey’s Stage 3 fire restrictions, the highest level, have been lifted. The bad news is half the state is still experiencing an “extreme” drought and the other half a “severe” drought.

We are at that time of year when temperatures turn colder, and a fire pit in the backyard can be cozy. Some folks still use their grill, even in winter. Campers brave fall weather and want a campfire. Even with no drought, you still must be careful when using fire in the best of times.

Some reminders from the U.S. Fire Administration.

🔥 Fire pits must be at least 10 feet away from your home, any other structure, or anything that could catch fire. Think trees, bushes, etc., should burning embers float to them.

Canva Canva / TSM Illustration

🔥 Use a metal screen over wood-burning fires to keep embers contained.

🔥 Have a fire extinguisher or garden hose hooked up and nearby.

🔥 Use fire starter sticks to light your fire, never gasoline or kerosene.

🔥 Use dry, seasoned hardwood like hickory, oak, or ash. Avoid softwoods like cedar or pine, which can spark.

🔥 When done, make sure your fire is out and all embers are extinguished.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration

🔥 Campfires need to be at a minimum of 25 feet away from tents, shrubs, and anything that can burn.

🔥 If you’re grilling in fall or winter, never leave an active grill unattended.

🔥 Place a grill far away from deck railings or siding and out from under eaves or tree branches, etc.

The Stage 3 fire restrictions are lifted. The drought is far from over. Just a friendly reminder to use your common sense.

