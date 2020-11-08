NJ fire leaves 1 dead, 2 firefighters hurt, dozens displaced

PATERSON — Authorities say one person was killed and several dozen people displaced following a five-alarm fire in which two city firefighters were also injured.

NorthJersey.com reports that fire crews called to a Paterson street before 2 a.m. Sunday found two wood-frame buildings engulfed in flames.

Deputy Chief Frank Calamita said the blaze quickly spread to two adjacent buildings and then a fifth building, all of which housed multiple families.

Chief Brian McDermott said a person reported missing was later found dead in the wreckage of one of the burned buildings. That person's identity wasn't immediately released.

South Passaic Daily Voice reported that a woman had gotten out from one of the buildings, but then went back inside to try and save her dog, and did not make it back.

Officials said a captain and a firefighter were treated for burn injuries at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston and then released.

Officials said Red Cross officials were working to relocate 47 members of nine families. Two buildings were deemed a total loss, a third was heavily damaged and two others had water damage, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)