NJ fire companies escort body of firefighter home from triathalon

Members of several New Jersey fire companies escorted the body of Philadelphia firefighter Dennis McDaniels home from Cape May following his death at the Escape the Cape triathalon on Sunday.

McDaniels, 36, needed medical attention during the Olympic swim portion of the triathalon on Sunday, according to a statement from the Delmo Sports, the event's organizer, and the Delaware River and Bay Authority. He was taken from the water to the beach in Lower Township near David Douglass Sr. Memorial Park, where emergency medical service personnel administered CPR, attempting to resuscitate him.

He was pronounced dead at Cape Regional Medical Center.

The Washington Township Fire Department said on its Facebook page its was joined by members of the Winslow, Gloucester Township, and Deptford departments to escort McDaniels' body home to Philadelphia. Somers Point, Ocean City, Margate, Linwood and Cape May also participated in the escort, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

New Jersey firefighters and law enforcement paid their respects in April as the remains of U.S. Marine Staff and NYFD member Sgt. Christopher Slutman left Dover Air Force Base in Delaware and headed north on the New Jersey Turnpike for his final ride home.

Dominick Marino, president of the International Firefighers Association, at the time said the escort is a sign of respect for a family member and the brotherhood & sisterhood of the firefighting community.

"They're our brothers and sisters. We live with each other 24, 48 hours. We eat together, it's extended family. It's our way of paying respects for individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice whether it be in a fire or now, with our members being deployed in the military, being killed overseas," Marino said.

McDaniels' fellow firefighters from Ladder 15 in the Frankford section of Philadelphia told CBS Philly they are working on creating a scholarship fund to for his four sons.

