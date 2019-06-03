Firefighter dies during Cape May triathalon

CAPE MAY — A Philadelphia firefighter died Sunday while competing in the Escape the Cape Triathalon on Sunday morning, according to the city's fire commissioner.

Cape May fire officials told CBS Philly the firefighter died during the event, which started with a jump off the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. It continues with a one-mile swim, a 23-mile bike ride and a five-mile run. The firefighter's identity and the circumstances of his death were not disclosed.

A man who required medical attention during the swim became unresponsive and was taken to Cape May Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Delaware River & Bay Authority spokesman Jim Salmon said.



Philadelphia fire commissioner Adam Thiel in a message on his Twitter account confirmed that he was one of two off-duty Philadelphia firefighters who lost their lives over the weekend. "Please keep their families, friends, & colleagues in your thoughts during this difficult time," Thiel wrote.

