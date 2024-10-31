NJ father and son arrested for Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol

🔺 Two more NJ arrests for insurrection roles

🔺 NJ father, adult son were at Capitol on Jan. 6

🔺 More than 40 with NJ ties charged, 45 months later

Another father and adult son duo from New Jersey are facing federal charges this week, stemming from the attack on the Capitol in 2021.

Federal prosecutors said 72-year-old Richard Andrews, of Brick, and 49-year-old Keith Andrews, of Howell, were arrested Tuesday in New Jersey in connection with the riot that followed a rally of ex-president Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.

Richard and Keith Andrews (via USDOJ) Jan 6 2021 arrest Richard and Keith Andrews (via USDOJ) Jan 6 2021 arrest loading...

Richard Andrews was charged with a felony offense of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.

He and Keith Andrews were both charged with misdemeanor offenses — of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.



Richard and Keith Andrews (via USDOJ) Jan 6 2021 arrests Richard Andrews (via USDOJ) loading...

Officials said both men were seen on surveillance images, on the north scaffolding near the Upper West Terrace. Keith Andrews was also seen on images entering the Capitol through a window, as Capitol Police struggled to hold back the crowd, leave and then re-enter the building.

Richard Andrews allegedly threw a chair through closed shutters at the Capitol building, reopening them and striking an officer in the process.

He was also seen on surveillance images pushing the gas mask of another officer, according to officials.

It was at least the second arrest of two generations of the same New Jersey family, accused of taking part in the insurrection.

A trio of New Jersey men arrested two years ago included a 56-year-old father, his 33-year-old son, and a 40-year-old friend — all involved in the riot on Jan. 6, 2021

David Krauss of Sewell, along with Nicholas Krauss of Pitman and Russell Dodge Jr. of Pedricktown each pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. Each was sentenced to nine months probation, as NJ.com reported.

