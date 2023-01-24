NJ fashion model, ‘muse’ of designer Christian Siriano, dies at 27

⚫️ The 27-year-old model had worked for GQ Magazine and designer Christian Siriano

⚫️ Ruehlemann had attended Rowan University before his career took-off

⚫️ Tributes mourned the Mahwah native as a 'beautiful man,' beloved by peers

MAHWAH — A professional model, raised in North Jersey and called a “muse” by famed fashion designer Christian Siriano, has died suddenly at the age of 27.

Jeremy Ruehlemann died over the weekend, according to social media affiliated with Soul Artist Management as well as professionals that had worked with Ruehlemann.

The Mahwah native modeled for Siriano and other designers including Perry Ellis and Joseph Abboud, —with his images appearing in GQ Magazine and numerous ad campaigns.

Ruehlemann had attended Rowan University from 2013-2017, where he studied psychology, according to a LinkedIn page.

He left school four years into a five year program to pursue his modeling career, “which is a decision I'll always be happy I made,” according to the same Linkedin page.

No location or cause of death had been disclosed as of Tuesday, as emotional tributes were being made on social media.

Famed designer, Christian Siriano mourns NJ native model (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Famed designer, Christian Siriano mourns NJ native model (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) loading...

Tributes mourned the Mahwah native as a 'beautiful man'

Siriano remembered the model in an Instagram post as “the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what."

"He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever," the designed continued.

A flood of comments on the tribute called the news "heartbreaking" and remembered Ruehlemann as "one of a kind."

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.