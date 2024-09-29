NJ fans, at least you get to watch this great player

While it’s likely already a lost season for the New York Giants, they finally have something they can look forward to again.

It’s been years since they have had a wide receiver who could really make a difference for them in games.

For the better part of the last five years, they haven’t had someone who can really change a game the way Odell Beckham Jr used to.

Well, they finally have that in Malik Nabers. The Giants drafted Nabers with the #6 pick in the 2024 draft.

He was electrifying during his college career at LSU and he’s shown those same flashes through his first four games in the NFL.

Nabers is averaging a ridiculous 96.5 yards per game. He’s also averaging a crazy 8.75 catches per game.

The Giants offense has almost exclusively run through him so far. He has immensely helped out quarterback Daniel Jones. He's given him a weapon that Jones has never had. Nabers is a threat to the defense no matter where he lines up on the field.

With that though comes the risk of injury. Nabers suffered a concussion on the final drive of the Giants' 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday.

He’ll likely be ready to go for next week's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

And if so, expect to see more fireworks from him. He’s truly that good.

