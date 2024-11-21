⚫ The incident happened Wednesday

⚫The family was getting tree service removal

⚫The cause remains under investigation

MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP — A Montville Township family is currently displaced after a tree service’s crane arm fell on their house.

Montville Township Police were called to Westminster Drive around 3 p.m. on Wednesday to a startling sight at the home — the worker’s truck wheels up in the air.

“It doesn’t look like it was set up properly,” Montville Township Police Chief Andrew Caggiano told New Jersey 101.5.

TREE SERVICE TRUCK TIPPED OVER v Montville Township Police Department via Facebook loading...

"The crane was up in the air. It looked like – even my wife made a comment that, oh, that looks a little dangerous," neighbor Alan Vazzano said to CBS New York.

The involved truck belongs to North Jersey Tree Specialists, according to News 12 New Jersey’s reporting at the scene on Wednesday.

Caggiano doesn’t have a timeline for how long the family could be displaced as there’s “serious structural damage,” especially to the roof.

One adult was inside the home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is looking into the situation, Caggiano said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom