🚓NJ woman fell for fake company ad

🚓Woman behind the scam has been found

🚓How to avoid similar scams

HOLMDEL — Don’t let this happen to you — a New Jersey resident lost thousands after falling for a sham Instagram ad.

Wallet Credit: moodboard loading...

The resident was on the hunt for a new vehicle and assumed an ad from a company called D&J Auto Transportation was safe.

The victim wired $16,000 to the “auto company” after receiving an electronic title and other papers, only to find the ad and website were deleted after the transaction, according to the Holmdel Township Police Department.

It turns out the Monmouth County resident wasn’t alone — others in California and New York fell victim and gave a total of over $38,000.

online car scam gets people in CA, NY Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

Detective James Corrigan’s investigation ultimately found Ariel Cruz, from New York, as the person behind the scam.

Police charged Cruz with theft by deception and computer theft, but she was released on a summons pending her court date.

Advice from the Professionals

Online car sale scams are nothing new but yet Americans fall for the phony listings time and time again.

Some major red flags are if the person rushes to finalize the sale, if you can’t meet up with the seller or if you can’t inspect the car before a purchase.

Car and money Credit: Dmitriy Melnikov loading...

Also pay attention to how they ask for a payment. More often than not, a scammer will ask for a wire transfer or a gift card, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Ignore these calls, NJ! Area codes you should never pick up While dodging scam calls can feel a bit like playing “Wack a mole” on the boardwalk, there are some area codes that are giant red flags, as collected by the Better Business Bureau and socialcatfish.com Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt