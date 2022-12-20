NJ faces treacherous Christmas travel – What you need to know
Treacherous travel is a real possibility as we approach the Christmas weekend in New Jersey.
If you are traveling out of state, there are weather worries for much of the Nation.
"Travel conditions are going to be challenging for much of the United States this week," according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow, "A broad storm system will dump major snowfall from the Northern Plains to the Midwest to New England."
A number of airlines are already offering inclement weather waivers for areas affected by this latest storm system.
Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest and United Airlines have all announced they will waive change fees. These waivers do come with restrictions, and travelers are encouraged to contact their individual airline for details.
If you are staying closer to home, there could be travel issues as well.
"Here in New Jersey, we'll have troubles of our own," Zarrow warns, "1 to 3 inches of rain and 40 to 50 mph winds on Thursday."
The first day of Winter arrives on Dec. 21, and with it will come bitter cold temperatures.
"The arctic blast that arrives on Friday, will extend into the Christmas weekend," Zarrow says, "New Jersey will see the coldest Christmas since 1989."
