4 best (worst) Christmas movies for your Jersey Christmas weekend

It's Christmas! I love this time of year, don't you?

Whether you celebrate as a Christian or just as an American enjoying the festive nature of the season regardless of which religion you subscribe to, Merry Christmas!

As you've been hearing, there's some nasty weather moving in and it's gonna get super cold.

So what's better than skipping the travel and staying home and warm with sweats on the couch? Perfect time to settle in and watch a great Christmas-themed movie.

What's your go-to movie for the holiday? It's almost impossible to get solid agreement on the best Christmas movie, people argue over what is actually a Christmas movie, to begin with.

"Die Hard: is perhaps one of the biggest controversies with people disputing whether it's a Christmas movie at all.

Here are a few that you gotta check out, not necessarily because they're great movies...

"Four Christmases"

"A Merry Friggin' Christmas"

"Santa Jaws"

"Deck The Halls"

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Light Up New Jersey: Best holiday displays of 2022 We asked you to show us your brightest, most beautiful holiday displays — and here they are! Click here to vote for your favorite.